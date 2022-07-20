May, Yul Edochie’s 1st wife, says she ‘fell into depression’ after hubby unveiled Judy Austin-Moghalu as 2nd wife

Nigerian businesswoman, May Edochie has disclosed that she ‘fell into depression’ after her husband, Yul Edochie unveiled his colleague, Judy Austin-Moghalu as his second wife.

In April 2022, Ripples Nigeria reported that the Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie welcomed a child with actress, Judy Austin.

Speaking about how broken she felt following the announcement, May in a video published on her social media platform stated that she suffered a mental breakdown.

“Some people are saying May is using this to cash out. I don’t wish this against my enemy. Depression is real. And there are different stages of depression. For me, rather than dwell in depression, I decided to pick the pieces of the beautiful world I had, a very beautiful world that I had,” she said.

“An amazing family that suddenly shattered and I decided to pick up the pieces and try to move on rather than dwell in depression. It has not been easy. I’m glad that I look happy and appear strong.”

“I’m glad that I have been able to go out there and do stuff. It is because of the love and support from my family and you guys. The love has been massive. These are the things that have kept me going.”

