Politics
Melaye slams Wike for mocking PDP’s loss at elections
Senator Dino Melaye, a former federal legislator who served as a spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council in the recently held election, has given a severe warning to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.
Wike, the head of the G-5 group of disgruntled governors who were elected on the PDP platform, had criticized Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, for preventing the opposition party from fielding a candidate from the south.
Prior to the election on February 25th, Wike and other G-5 members had sworn to act against the former vice president.
The Rivers governor was alleged to have contributed to the triumph of the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu.
Wike made fun of Atiku by asserting that he owes no one an apology just after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, named Tinubu the winner of the election.
READ ALSO:Melaye charges INEC to safeguard records amidst election dispute
But Dino asserted in a tweet on Tuesday night that the G-5 were unimportant to the elections.
Issuing a “last warning” to Wike, Dino asked the governor to bury his head in shame, citing how some members of the G-5 failed in the election.
He wrote, “Wike should bury his head in shame and shut up. I warn him to stop insulting Atiku, enough is enough. Last warning. G-5 has no relevance in the just concluded presidential election.
“The G5 who could not deliver themselves for their senate bid cannot be the ones claiming glory in purported Atiku loss. Even Wike outside thuggery and coercion of INEC officials had nothing to contribute to APC votes in Rivers”.
