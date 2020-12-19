Messi equals Pele’s record of 643 goals for single club

Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi scored his 643rd goal for Barca in their 2-2 draw with Valencia in the La Liga on Saturday.

The draw at the Camp Nou means Barca have secured three wins in their past four La Liga fixtures.

Messi, who scored just before halftime to cancel the opener by Valencia’s Diakhaby, now equals the record of Brazilian great, Pele.

The goal came from a header by Messi after his penalty was saved, and it was the 33-year-old’s 450th La Liga goal, on his 498th La Liga appearance for Barcelona.

80-year-old Pele, during his playing days, scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Brazilian side Santos between 1956 and 1974.

Messi scored his first goal for Barca in 2005, and now has 643 goals for the club.

After a 1-1 halftime scoreline, the hosts got ahead for the first time in the game on 52 minutes when Araujo scored, before a 69th-minute Maxi Gómez equaliser denied Barca a win.

Barcelona are now eight points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, and are fifth in the league as it stands

Atletico defeated Elche 3-1 earlier on Saturday to maintain their lead at the top of the table, with Luis Suarez scoring twice and Diego Costa also on target.

