Messi takes Barca two points of top, ends Sevilla's winning streak | Ripples Nigeria

Lionel Messi put up a masterclass show for Barcelona in their 2-0 victory over Sevilla in the La Liga on Saturday.

The Argentine scored a goal and created an assist to help the Catalan giants end the 10-game winning run of Sevilla in domestic competitions.

With the victory, the Ronald Koeman side went within two points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand.

Messi created the chance for Ousmane Dembele to open the scoring in the 29th minute, before scrambled home ine himself five minutes to time to seal the win.

The goal was the Barca captain’s 38th goal against Sevilla, six more than he has managed against any other side.

Both teams will meet again on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg. Sevilla won the first leg 2-0.

