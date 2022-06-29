News
Military claims troops killed bandits in Kaduna, Plateau operations
The Defence Headquarters claimed on Wednesday troops of Operation Safe Haven have cleared suspected bandits and kidnappers’ hideouts in Plateau and Kaduna States.
The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said some bandits and kidnappers were killed in separate clearance operations conducted in the two states.
He added that the operations were carried out in collaboration with local vigilante groups on Tuesday.
Items recovered in the operations include two AK47 rifles, 101 rounds of 7.62mm special, five magazines, one motorcycle, one iron digger, and two black jackets, amongst others.
The statement read: “Troops of Operation Safe Haven in a sustained effort to eliminate criminal elements in their areas of operation on June 28, 2022, based on credible intelligence, conducted clearance operations in conjunction with vigilantes at Kan Duniya Village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State neutralised notorious bandits and kidnappers.
READ ALSO: Bandits give Plateau communities quit notices
“Similarly, on the same day, troops on fighting patrol sighted two suspected kidnappers around the Sara High Ground Mangu Local Government Area Plateau State on a motorcycle. Suspects abandoned their motorcycle on sighting the troops and fled.
“Also, troops conducted a cordon search operation at Fanock Village, Jema’a Local Government Area in Kaduna State and found a Toyota Corolla car with registration number ABUJA KUJ 452 AZ with no occupant. Troops conducted search operations in the surrounding bush and rescued three kidnaped civilians; two females and a male.”
The spokesman revealed that the troops also arrested 10 suspected armed robbers in Kafanchan Town, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
