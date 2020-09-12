Minister advocates death penalty for rape

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has advocated for the death penalty for rape and related offences, while also calling for stiffer penalty for other dehumanising treatment against children.

Tallen who made the call on Friday during the flag-off of the National Cooking Gas and Tree Planting project held in Girei town, headquarters of Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State, also advocated stiff penalty for child labour offences.

“For the first time in the history of Nigeria, we have a President who has brought the issues of gender-based violence to the national focus. Nigerian women and children are very grateful to Mr President for spotlighting their issues as crucial to national development.

“I, therefore, advocate for both death sentence for rapists and stiff penalty for child labour offences and other dehumanising treatment against children,” Mrs Tallen said.

Speaking further during the flag-off of the National Cooking Gas and Tree Planting project said that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), emission from cooking stoves killed about 4.3 million people annually through air pollution.

The minister said the event was to create awareness and sensitise the public, particularly women, on the effects of using firewood for cooking.

“In line with this, the President directed that each of Nigeria’s 774 LGAs be supplied 1,000 cooking gas cylinders each. Adamawa State has been supplied with 21,000 Gas Cylinders at 1000 for each of the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“The development is presidential gesture to be distributed to women in the rural communities, wards and down to the remotest villages,” she said.

