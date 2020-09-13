Miyetti Allah laments fresh killings in southern Kaduna

Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has blamed the recent attacks in Kaduna on suspected Atyas kataf criminals.

It condemned the attack, warning that the criminal elements were hell-bent on sabotaging the peace processes in the area.

The Miyetti and farmers in southern Kaduna recently entered into an argument to live in peace.

But in a statement by its director of media and publicity, Bayero Zango, at the weekend, the Miyetti Allah frowned at the recent attacks against Fulani pastoralists.

The statement read in part, “Our attention has been drawn to the recent attacks on Fulani pastoralists, which were carried out by suspected criminals in Atyap Chiefdom at Sagwaza and Kurmin Masara, where one Fulani person, AbdulRashid Lawal Malam was killed at Kurmin Masara on Wednesday 9th September. 2020.

“Earlier, another incident occurred on Tuesday 8th September, 2020, at Sagwaza, where some suspected Atyas kataf criminals attacked some innocent Fulani pastoralists and injured one Malam Hassan and his son Musa Hassan, who are currently receiving treatment in a private hospital at Zonkwa in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

“We condemn these unprovoked attacks by these Atyap criminal elements,who are hell-bent on sabotaging the peace processes in the area.

“We are appealing to the perpetrators of these attacks to, in the interest of peace, refrain from these breaches of the peace accord that was reached and respect their leaders and parents who are working day and night to restore peace, law and order in the area.”

