More NDDC staff test positive for COVID-19

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said on Monday some of its staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

The commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the testing of the NDDC staff and contact tracing had already commenced in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol on COVID-19.

The NDDC embarked on COVID-19 test for the staff following the death of its acting Executive Director of Finance, Chief Ibanga Etang.

Etang died from COVID-19 complications on May 28.

The commission spokesman said:

“Following the directives by the Rivers State Ministry of Health that NDDC’s staff should self-isolate in view of the commission’s index case, all suspected cases are requested to present themselves for testing.

“The staff presented themselves for testing, line listing, and contact tracing in order to ensure public health safety.”

Odili said the commission was collaborating with the Rivers State Public Health Emergency team and the NCDC to conduct the COVID-19 test for its staff and their families.

He added: “The test, which is ongoing, has already covered the offices of the acting Managing Director and the acting Executive Director of Projects.

“Unfortunately, a few positive results have been recorded.

“Staff of the remaining directorates and departments are advised to avail themselves of the opportunity to get themselves tested at the NDDC medical unit that has been fully decontaminated.”

