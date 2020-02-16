NAF describes report on killing of 250 Boko Haram fighters as outright falsehood

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday described as outright falsehood report that its air component unit killed over 250 Boko Haram fighters in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the report which was claimed to have emanated from one “Comr Aminu Shuaibu Musawa,” did not originate from the Force.

He said: “The NAF wishes to categorically state that the false sensational news item, with its gory doctored visuals, is totally fake and did not originate from the NAF.

“Media houses and indeed the general public are please reminded that authentic information on the activities of the NAF will always be released officially by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI).”

According to the NAF spokesman, the authentic information on the activities of the Service would always be released officially by the DOPRI and carried on the NAF website, www.airforce.mil.ng, as well as its official social media handles.

The NAF official social media handles are: Twitter – @NigAirForce; Facebook – Nigerian Air Force HQ (@hqnigerianairforce); Instagram – Nigerian Air Force, and YouTube – Nigerian Air Force.

Daramola added: “Any reports emanating from other sources without verification from the NAF should be completely discountenanced.”

He said the NAF had commenced action that would lead to the prosecution of those behind the false report.

