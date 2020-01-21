Naira Marley sends note of caution to growing army of ‘Marlians’

Azeez Fashola, better known in music circles as Naira Marley has sent a note of warning to his growing army of fans who now prefer to refer to themselves as ‘Marlians’.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner took to his official Twitter page to scribble a message of caution to his fans, advising them to be. wary of their lifestyles so as not to destroy their future by indulging in too much now.

According to him, as his fans enjoy their life, they should also not destroy their future.

He tweeted: “As a Marlian u have to enjoy your youth but don’t destroy your future.”

Naira Marley may have been moved to scribble the note of caution to his fans after the deluge of criticisms, as ‘Marlians’ are considered as people who do not live by the rules but make their own rules.

READ ALSO: Court adjourns Naira Marley’s trial

The warning by the lyricist comes after car theft charges filed against him and his two siblings, Idris and Babatunde Fashola; and cousin, Kunle Obere was struck out by a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias made the order last Tuesday morning after receiving a settlement agreement between the complainant Mr Adelekan Ademola and the four defendants.

The police withdrew the case against Marley, his two brothers Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22, who were the defendants in the case.

Join the conversation

Opinions