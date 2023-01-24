Naja’atu a deceptive mole fired for incompetence, APC reacts to director’s defection to PDP

The recent defection of a prominent erstwhile member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Naja’atu Mohammed, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elicited a response from her former camp.

APC Campaign Council in a reaction to the development on Monday said Mrs Mohammed, its former Director of Civil Society Organizations, was rather fired for being an incompetent mole in the party.

Mrs Mohammed, who resigned from her position last week, had described the former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as unhealthy mentally and physically to govern Nigeria.

She noted that her conscience could not allow her to continue supporting the ruling party given the humongous crises buffeting the country at the moment.

Reacting to the defection, Special Adviser on Public Affairs at the Tinubu Media Office, Mahmud Jega, accused Muhammad of deceiving the gullible public by claiming that she resigned.

Jega described Muhammad as an untrustworthy member planted in the campaign council of the ruling party, insisting Tinubu would emerge victorious next month.

Jega said: “Her sack letter with ignominy from the campaign and the party had just arrived at her desk. She was sacked after being uncovered to be a mole planted in our winning campaign in order to leak sensitive information to our desperate opponents.

“Her desperate, fact-free, machination-filled and imaginary utterances since her sack from the campaign has proved beyond doubt that she was unfit to serve in the first place, until it was discovered that she was actually a mole.

“Not being a medical doctor but whose profession in the last three decades was as a political jobber and expert name-dropper, she nevertheless issued a pseudo-medical report on our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after a brief meeting in London.

“Even the association of native doctors would sack her for quackery and for reaching a medical conclusion without any test.

“Naja’atu claimed that when she asked Asiwaju what plans he had for the North, he answered that he had none. This is strange and questions the integrity of the woman and her story.

“Asíwájú has unfolded an Action plan for the whole country, in which problems bedevilling the North got very comprehensive attention. Asiwaju also attended the Arewa Summit last year, at which he unfolded and elaborated on these programs.

“As conclusive proof of her unstable and unreliable character, Naja’atu said in her pre-emptive “resignation letter” that she was quitting party politics as the political parties have no ideological differences and her values and beliefs no longer align with party politics.

“Within a day, pictures surfaced in the media showing her meeting with the PDP presidential candidate and declaring her support for him.

“All Nigerians must be wondering what kind of “values and beliefs” she has apart from opportunism, selfishness and greed. We were least surprised about her dramatic exit, coming after she went on TV to disparage our party and President Muhammadu Buhari. Only a mole could behave in such a manner.

“We urge our supporters all over the country to ignore the antics of this political soldier of fortune and concentrate on the job of delivering the Tinubu/Shettima ticket at the polls in barely a month from now.”

