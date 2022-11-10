NANS says half salaries will dampen lecturers’ morale

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has waded into the thorny discourse regarding the payment of half-salaries for the month of October to the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the South-West chapter of the association through its Coordinator, deputy Coordinator and Public Relations Officer; Adegboye Olatunji, Alao John and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa respectively.

According to the statement, the payment of half-salaries to varsities’ lecturers would dampen morale which will have a negative ripple effect on the educational system.

It further berated the Federal Government for refusing to prioritise education under the present administration.

“The actions, inactions and body language of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration have left us with no doubt regarding the low priority son education under this government.

“And like the proverbial King who reigned during a period of widespread discomfort, the degeneration and acute deterioration experienced in the educational sector will not be forgotten in a hurry by Nigerians.

“Just as Nigerian students are finally able to smile after the suspension of an eight-month-long ASUU strike, the Federal Government in their usual retrogressive inclinations has deemed it ‘wise’ to pay half salaries to members of ASUU. This ill-advised action, if allowed to stand, will not only set a bad precedence, but ruin the already tattered morale of our lecturers and further weaken the already debilitated trust between the said union and the government,” NANS said.

NANS claimed that if ASUU chose to boycott work again as a result of the decision of the FG, “the government might as well forget about tertiary education completely.”

While the no-work, no pay approach may make sense in some circumstances, the student body expressed sympathy for the lecturers and argued that Nigeria’s unique educational system needed to be acknowledged and given serious consideration.

“It is well established that upon resumption of academic activities, lecturers must continue from where they had stopped before the strike, and therefore perform all expected responsibilities.

“Consequently, the Federal government has no ground for paying only half salaries,” NANS added.

Earlier, the ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, slammed the Federal Government over the payment of half salaries to lecturers in October.

He condemned the ‘pro-rata’ payment to the union’s members and accused the government of an attempt to reduce Nigerian scholars to casual workers.

The ASUU President also said the response of the government, especially its ‘pro-rata’ payment of October salaries of academics, portrayed them as daily paid workers.

