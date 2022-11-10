Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, November 10, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: PDP plays up Atiku’s handover to Igbo president, if elected

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that the only surefire method for Ndigbo to win the presidency of the nation in the future is for them to endorse Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.Read more

2. Funds Tinubu forfeited to US are tax deductions, not proceeds of drug deals – Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, said on Wednesday the funds linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in the United States were not proceeds of drug deals.Read more

3. Govt agencies under fire, as Reps probe N641.75bn unapproved expenditures

115 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government are being investigated by the House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which is looking into claims that they spent more than N600 billion on salaries and wages outside of the budget.Read more

4. Ortom apologises over Fulani comments as G5 woos Bauchi Gov

Following criticisms that trailed his recent remarks, Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom has apologized to Nigerians who might have felt offended by the remarks.Read more

5. Former NNPC boss, Ararume, sues Buhari, demands N100bn for alleged unlawful removal

President Muhammadu Buhari has been dragged before the Federal High Court in Abuja and is facing a N100 billion lawsuit for allegedly removing Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume from his position as non-executive chairman of the newly incorporated Nigeria National Petroleum Company without authorization.Read more

6. Investors make N8.6bn as Nigeria’s capital market records marginal growth

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market capitalization rose by a mere N8.64 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more

7. Naira/Dollar exchange rate drops by N100 in black market

The Naira and dollar exchange rate dropped by N100 in the black market on Wednesday, indicating that the Nigerian currency was appreciating in value against the United States greenback.Read more

8. Again, Buhari’s minister claims Nigeria is not experiencing food shortage despite flood incidents

The Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed Mahmood, said on Wednesday Nigeria was not experiencing food shortage despite the recent flooding which damaged farmlands across the country.Read more

9. Scores hospitalized, as thugs attack Atiku’s convoy in Maiduguri

Several persons have been reportedly hospitalized as unknown thugs attacked a convoy of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Wednesday.Read more

10. Gusau charges Super Eagles to win friendly game against Costa Rica

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has told the Super Eagles to go for victory as the team is set to take on World Cup-bound Costa Rica in a friendly game in San Jose in the early hours of Thursday.Read more

