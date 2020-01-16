Nasarawa to join oil producing states?

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has revealed that oil prospecting has begun in earnest in the Keana local government area of the state.

Governor Sule revealed this on Wednesday while hosting the Alago ethnic nationality who were on a courtesy visit to the Government House in the capital of Lafia.

He said; “The first area that will produce oil in commercial quantity from the northern region will most likely be Alago area, as the process is ongoing for oil prospecting in Keana local government.

“Most of you may not know what is happening because you will think we have talked about it and the matter is gone. Oil prospecting is like agriculture or sugar, it takes time.

“Oil prospecting requires various seismic tests, which means the investigation into what kind of oil you have; what quantity of oil is there; where exactly is it located; where do we drill the real well that we can hit the oil rather than drilling on a dry area? All that requires a lot of work and it requires high technology.

“We are hopeful that it will be the first area that will produce oil in commercial quantity, not only in Nasarawa state but most likely in Northern Nigeria,” the governor added.

