10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Thursday morning, January 16, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Thursday morning.

1. Uzodinma sworn in as Imo governor

Senator Hope Uzodinma was on Wednesday sworn in as the sixth executive governor of Imo State. The new governor also gave the permanent secretaries and heads of departments and parastatals in the state a four-day ultimatum to submit a list of contracts awarded by the Emeka Ihedioha’s administration. Uzodinma gave the directive in Owerri, shortly after he was sworn in as the sixth governor of Imo State alongside his deputy, Placid Njoku, by the state Chief Judge, Paschal Nnadi. Thousands of Imo people had trooped to the Heroes square as early as 11:00 a.m., to witness the ceremony. Read more

2. IMO: Supreme Court impartially ruled in favour of democracy – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday congratulated the new governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, on his victory at the Supreme Court. The apex court had on Tuesday sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor and declared Uzodinma as duly elected chief security officer of the state. The former Lagos State governor in a statement described the Supreme Court’s decision as a victory for truth and justice in Nigeria. Read more

3. Supreme Court’s verdict unfair, unjust but…- Ihedioha

The ousted Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, on Wednesday described as a rude shock the Supreme Court’s judgement which aborted his tenure as governor of the state. Ihedioha said the verdict came as a huge surprise because he recorded the highest number of lawful votes in the March 9, 2019 election in Imo State. In a statement he personally signed, the outgoing governor described the apex court’s verdict as unfair, unjust and one that did not reflect the voting pattern in the elections. Read more

4. Uzodinma to probe Ohakim, Okorocha, Ihedioha

The new governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday night ordered the state Accountant General to forward to him within four days the comprehensive financial status of the state from May 29, 2010, to date. The period covered the administration of former governors Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha. The governor, who gave the order in his inaugural speech immediately he was sworn in, equally directed all permanent Secretaries of all the ministries in the state to within the same period forward to him the status of all the contracts awarded by the previous administrations in the state. He also ordered the immediate stoppage of payment of all ongoing contracts in the state. Uzodinma told the gathering that his administration was anchored on rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery. Read more

5. I was not involved in Ihedioha’s sack – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday distanced himself from the removal of Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, on Tuesday. Osinbajo said he did not discuss any matter relating to the governorship appeal with Ihedioha before the Supreme Court sacked him as the governor of the state. The Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a tweet on his Twitter handle – @akandeoj. Read more

6. Pastor brands Mbaka a partisan prophet, says he got hint of S’Court verdict on Uzodinma

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, Adewale Giwa has described Revd Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, as a partisan prophet. He said that the decision to sack the former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha and bring in Uzodinma was a concluded plan, alleging that those in the know of the plot hinted the Catholic priest about it. Mbaka had on December 31, during the cross over sermon at his Adoration ground said that Uzodinma, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would become the governor of Imo State in 2020. Read more

7. ILE ARUGBO: Judge asks Kwara govt, Saraki’s family to explore out-of-court settlement

Justice Abiodun Adebara of Kwara State High Court Ilorin, on Wednesday, pushed for amicable resolution of the dispute between the state government and the family of the late Senate Majority Leader in the Second Republic, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki over the demolition of the elderly people’s home (Ile-Arugbo) by the government. He, however, declined to make an express statement on the application for elongation of the interlocutory injunction on the matter and fixed January 24 for the commencement of the hearing of the case. Read more

8. NANS tackles Nigerian govt for declaring Operation Amotekun ‘illegal’

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has slammed the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring the newly inaugurated Southwest Security outfit “Operation Amotekun” as Illegal. NANS in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Southwest Coordinator, Kowe Odunayo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital declared that the security outfit which was set up to curb insecurity in the region has come to stay despite the government’s declaration. Read more

9. Gunmen in military fatigues reportedly kill 30 in Kaduna

At least 30 people were killed while 100 others were abducted after gunmen attacked commuters along the Kaduna-Zaria Highway on Tuesday. Independent sources said the Emir of Potiskum Umar Bubaram was among those who sustained severe injuries and still receiving treatment at the hospital as of Wednesday night.

The sources the hoodlums opened fire on the emir convoy along the busy highway at about 11:00 p.m., on Tuesday. Four of the emir’s drivers died in the attack. However, police said in a statement on Wednesday that six people were killed and five injured in the attack. Read more

10. Gunmen attack Abuja home of PDP governors’ forum chief, steal valuables

Armed men on Wednesday evening raided the Abuja home of the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Earl Osaro Onaiwu. The five-man gang broke into Onaiwu’s home and carted away valuables worth several million of Naira. Items taken away by the hoodlums included two television sets, phones, and other valuables. Read more

