Uzodinma sworn in as Imo governor

Senator Hope Uzodinma was on Wednesday sworn in as the sixth executive governor of Imo State.

The new governor also gave the permanent secretaries and heads of departments and parastatals in the state a four-day ultimatum to submit a list of contracts awarded by the Emeka Ihedioha’s administration.

Uzodinma gave the directive in Owerri, shortly after he was sworn in as the sixth governor of Imo State alongside his deputy, Placid Njoku, by the state Chief Judge, Paschal Nnadi.

Thousands of Imo people had trooped to the Heroes square as early as 11:00 a.m., to witness the ceremony.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, and the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuba, attended the governor’s inauguration.

Also in attendance were the former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu and some members of the House of Representatives.

Others were the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, his deputy, Okey Onyeahialam, members of the House, former Secretary of the Imo State Government, Jude Ejiogu, Mark Uchendu and Spokesperson of the Allied Forces, Theodore Ekechi, among others.

Uzodinm said: “Let me start by recognizing the National Chairman of my party, Adams Oshiomole and former governors of our party in the state. This victory is of God. I dedicate this victory to God.

I express my gratitude to God. In this historic moment, the judiciary stands out for important recognition. The judiciary is the last hope of the common.

“Even when they came up with technicalities the judiciary still stand firm. I thank you for your support.

“I must admit the success of today cannot be achieved without the party, APC and the members of the National working committee. I say to all the good people of Imo State. The time is now to build the new Imo of our dream.

“I shall execute the first three years of my administration on reconstruction, rehabilitation, and recovery. I shall begin reconciliation among our leaders.

“Accountant is given four working days to submit to my office, a comprehensive statement of the expenditure and income of Imo State. I will allow the judiciary the necessary powers that they deserve.”

