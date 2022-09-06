SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to Uzodinma’s comments on Igbo presidency. See more stories

Nigerians have taken to social media on Tuesday to once again bemoan the state of insecurity in the country.

The insecurity seems to have taken a new dimension as it was gathered that some unknown gunmen disrupted the meeting of Labour Party in Enugu state.

According to eyewitnesses, the men stormed the venue on three motorcycles while firing gunshots sporadically.

Quite saddened by the news, many tweeps have targeted opposition parties while calling security agencies to take swift action.

See how Nigerians are:

Thugs loyal to opposition party has attaack @NgLabour Enugu State office destroying seat 💺 and other valuable materials. We call on opposition parties to stop attacking us. They said we have no structure why are u fighting us. Come rain come Sun na Peter Obi we know. pic.twitter.com/5cF8irfsrz — Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRoots) September 5, 2022

Just now I saw a video of IPOB attacking Labour Party meeting in Enugu,so for those of you saying Peter obi is an IPOB member or candidate of the IPOBs now you can believe he has no any linkage with them. — Dr.Dabo (@Dr_dabo1) September 6, 2022

Ebeanọ is consolidating their comeback into Enugu with gunmen and thuggery.

Let me warn you that it will consume everyone, you that are supporting them will also be affected in one way or the other. — Anambra 1st son💭 (@UchePOkoye) September 6, 2022

Gunmen disrupted Labour Party meeting in Enugu State and shot sporadically into the air. These people are desperate. They’ve seen from all indications that the odds are not in their Favour.

Peter Obi needs to invest heavily on his personal security. — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) September 6, 2022

Peter Obi supporters were attacked in Enugu by IPOB and no one is sewing a thread, and it's not on trend table. Just replace the state's name with Lagos and see the real definition of outrage. You people are just bloody hypocrites. — Musa Ahmed💭 (@Kempez2017) September 6, 2022

If this is Lagos they (obidients) would have said “Tinubu’s Thugs this and that” who is going to call out Enugu IPOB? pic.twitter.com/qQP0MJZGm4 — Emerald 💚 هداية (@Mz_Tosyn) September 6, 2022

I am not a fan of IPOB, those guys on that video are not IPOB, Enugu people know the person and political party behind that, he has seen he lost on Twitter, so he has gone back to his former type of politics that relegated him in Enugu. I pity Ugwuanyi that went to bring him back — Ada Idemmili OGBANJE 👨‍👩‍👦 Labour party (@adaigbo_2022) September 6, 2022

Hope Uzodinma

The current governor of Imo state under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hope Odidika Uzodinma, has stirred controversy on social media.

The governor was reported to have said that Igbos should not vy for the apex executive post in Nigeria in the coming election.

The governor who regained his mandate in the 2019 election through the judiciary was berated by Oseni Rufai, a popular Nigerian TV anchor.

The upcoming presidential election is widely taunted as a 3-legged race between an Igbo man, a Yoruba man, and an Hausa man.

The new statement credited to Uzodinma has generated heated controversies on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Hope Uzodinma went to national TV to taunt the people of the SE. This is beyond paying allegiance to those that foisted you. Imo state and the people of South East heard you very loud & clear. We'll remind you of your words in due time. — Opara ndi Imo (@OparaNdiImo) September 6, 2022

Hope Uzodinma of IMO state said we the Igbos should forget 2023 presidency until will make peace with Nigerians.. This is the Lowest I have seen a politician go just for his selfish political interest.😡 — Ifeanacho Daniel (@Ifeanacho_Odife) September 5, 2022

Hope Uzodinma is certified Efulefu & a complete surrogate of the cabals. He has no integrity to market, no ideas for good of society, craves for power by all means. Give him a chance, he devours you with his yahoo yahoo skills. He is a master of everything decent society abhors. — Chukwumezie Onuoha (@ErasmusOnuoha) September 5, 2022

Thanks Rufai Oseni 4 speaking the truth to Hope Uzodinma, thanks & God bless u & ur family. Pls don't listen to those who stole people' mandate & he is now killing our youths. As a thief he can do anything & say anything to pls his masters. There is an end to everything. — Kenkwo Emmanuel Chinonso (@ACrowd34) September 5, 2022

Have you noticed that all the political rogues in Southeast are anti Peter Obi. They’re all in dilemma of how Obi’s presidency will demystify and bring their buccaneering conquest of southeast to abrupt end. Orji Uzor Kalu, Hope Uzodinma etc can’t fathom the OBIdient movement. — Chukwumezie Onuoha (@ErasmusOnuoha) September 5, 2022

After seeing a video of masked gunmen destroying a Peter Obi x Labour Party signboard in Agulu & hearing the utterances of SE leaders like Hope Uzodinma, Ebeano, Umahi, Orji Uzor~ I weep for ndi Igbo bcos of these ekwensu leaders, selfish dolts who belong to d trash of history. — Spotlight on #PeterObi2003 #Obidatti023 (@Spotlight_Abby) September 6, 2022

Hope Uzodinma is a menace to the Igbo people and by extension a huge setback to the Imo people. A man who will rather destroy his own home just to please an outsider. This was the catastrophic mistake the Late Abba Kyari installed in Imo State via APC. A Shame! https://t.co/liTfNJ59zR — 𝘼. 𝙄. 𝙈. 👨🏽‍🚀  (@AimThaMachine_) September 5, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

