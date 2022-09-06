SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to Uzodinma’s comments on Igbo presidency. See more stories

Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to Uzodinma's comments on Igbo presidency.

2 hours ago

Nigerians have taken to social media on Tuesday to once again bemoan the state of insecurity in the country.

The insecurity seems to have taken a new dimension as it was gathered that some unknown gunmen disrupted the meeting of Labour Party in Enugu state.

According to eyewitnesses, the men stormed the venue on three motorcycles while firing gunshots sporadically.

Quite saddened by the news, many tweeps have targeted opposition parties while calling security agencies to take swift action.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians wonder why power has been relatively stable of late

See how Nigerians are:

Hope Uzodinma

The current governor of Imo state under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hope Odidika Uzodinma, has stirred controversy on social media.

The governor was reported to have said that Igbos should not vy for the apex executive post in Nigeria in the coming election.

The governor who regained his mandate in the 2019 election through the judiciary was berated by Oseni Rufai, a popular Nigerian TV anchor.

The upcoming presidential election is widely taunted as a 3-legged race between an Igbo man, a Yoruba man, and an Hausa man.

The new statement credited to Uzodinma has generated heated controversies on social media.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to latest court ruling on Igboho. More stories inside

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

