Okorocha brands Uzodinma’s govt an embarrassment to Imo after gov fails to name sponsors of violence

The former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday blasted Governor Hope Uzodinma for refusing to name individuals behind violence in the state.

The governor, who had earlier promised to name of sponsors of insecurity in Imo State at a stakeholders’ meeting in Owerri, shocked many when he told the gathering that he would allow security agents to “investigate the culprits and bring them to book.”

This came a few hours after the state government in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachukwu, had mentioned Okorocha and his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as sponsors of violence in the state.

However, in a statement titled: “ Whose Account or Report Do We Believe? That of Governor Hope Uzodinma or His Chief Press Secretary,” issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, the Imo West Senator described the state government as an embarrassment to the people of Imo State.

He said the government has become a nightmare to itself and made the state a laughing stock over the endless crises orchestrated by the Uzodinma administration.

The statement read: “ Governor Hope Uzodinma has ended his much-orchestrated stakeholders’ meeting today and at the end of the day, he failed or refused to name the sponsors of insecurity in the state and after much much noise to that effect, before the meeting.

“The governor was quoted to have said that, he would ‘allow security agencies to investigate the culprits and bring them to book.

“However, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwuike Nwachukwu had, before the stakeholders’ meeting, named some people in his press release, as the sponsors of insecurity in the state, including Senator Rochas Okorocha and Ugwumba Uche Nwosu.

“The CPS was not conscious of contradicting his principal. And that was what happened.

That is to say, on Monday, January 3, 2022, the governor, through his Press Secretary had mentioned some names as sponsors of insecurity in the state.

And a day after, precisely, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the same governor said he won’t mention the sponsors of insecurity in Imo again and said, he “would allow security agencies to investigate the culprits and bring them to book.

“Yet, we won’t fail to ask: Whose report or account do we believe?. Governor Uzodinma’s account or that of his Chief Press Secretary?

The Camphope government has made Imo State a laughing stock. The government has become a nightmare to itself. And an embarrassment to Imo State and her people.

“Otherwise, there is no reason a CPS could not have waited for the man who engaged him, to have his Stakeholders meeting, and then, takes off from there.

“For us, since Governor Uzodinma had failed or refused to mention the alleged sponsors of insecurity in the state at the stakeholders’ meeting, we leave it at that.

“We won’t begin to pursue what a CPS wrote, out of fear or curiosity or both.”

