Gunmen in military fatigues reportedly kill 30 in Kaduna

At least 30 people were killed while 100 others were abducted after gunmen attacked commuters along the Kaduna-Zaria Highway on Tuesday.

Independent sources said the Emir of Potiskum Umar Bubaram was among those who sustained severe injuries and still receiving treatment at the hospital as of Wednesday night.

The sources the hoodlums opened fire on the emir convoy along the busy highway at about 11:00 p.m., on Tuesday.

Four of the emir’s drivers died in the attack.

However, police said in a statement on Wednesday that six people were killed and five injured in the attack

The spokesman of the Kaduna police command, Sabo Abubakar, said the gunmen were dressed in military fatigues when they struck.

He confirmed that many people were kidnapped but declined to give a specific figure on the number of abducted persons.

He said: “On 14/1/2020 the Kaduna State Police Command received information through DPO Maraban Jos that, at about 2245hrs, he got a distress call from a good Samaritan that, some unknown Armed Men in large Number dressed in military camouflage intercepted some commuters at the outskirt of Kaduna Metro along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway and on sighting the escort vehicle of the Emir of Poteskum Alh Umar Bubaram.

“The hoodlums started shooting indiscriminately at the commuters and took some yet to be identified persons to an unknown destination.”

