Uzodinma to probe Ohakim, Okorocha, Ihedioha

The new governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday night ordered the state Accountant General to forward to him within four days the comprehensive financial status of the state from May 29, 2010, to date.

The period covered the administration of former governors Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha.

The governor, who gave the order in his inaugural speech immediately he was sworn in, equally directed all permanent Secretaries of all the ministries in the state to within the same period forward to him the status of all the contracts awarded by the previous administrations in the state.

He also ordered the immediate stoppage of payment of all ongoing contracts in the state.

Uzodinma told the gathering that his administration was anchored on rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery.

The new governor promised to revive the state and make it work again.

Uzodinma said he had forgiven those he said conspired to “rob him of a hard-earned victory of March 9, 2019.

He insisted that the judiciary demonstrated huge bravery by declaring him the duly elected governor of the state.

Uzodinm said: “Let me start by recognizing the National Chairman of my party, Adams Oshiomole and former governors of our party in the state. This victory is of God. I dedicate this victory to God.

I express my gratitude to God. In this historic moment, the judiciary stands out for important recognition. The judiciary is the last hope of the common.

“Even when they came up with technicalities the judiciary still stand firm. I thank you for your support.

“I must admit the success of today cannot be achieved without the party, APC and the members of the National working committee. I say to all the good people of Imo State. The time is now to build the new Imo of our dream.

“I shall execute the first three years of my administration on reconstruction, rehabilitation, and recovery. I shall begin reconciliation among our leaders.

“Accountant is given four working days to submit to my office, a comprehensive statement of the expenditure and income of Imo State. I will allow the judiciary the necessary powers that they deserve.”

“All permanent secretaries and heads of parastatals are also expected to forward a comprehensive statement of contracts awarded and payments made so far and state of the contracts.

“I will allow the all arms of the government to work in the principle of separation of powers.”

