NASS REPUBLIC: Call to stone lawmakers. Two other stories and a quote to remember

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Compliance, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, last week told people of his Ovia Federal Constituency in Edo State to stone any lawmaker who failed to fulfill his campaign promises.

We also tracked two other stories from the parliament for your reading pleasure.

1. Call to stone underperforming lawmakers

On December 11, Hon. Idahosa, while distributing motorcycles to 160 women and youths as part of his empowerment programme said: “It is not about winning elections, but fulfilling your campaign promises here. Again, here we are fulfilling part of our campaign promises.”

“By the time we are done, whoever that will come must perform or they will be stoned,” he added.

Idahosa’s charge is usual of Nigerian politicians. Many of his likes had plainly instructed people to stone them if they do not fulfill their campaign promises. Unfortunately, while most of them reneged, they had got the people cowered, made to sit back, and face the bad reality of their failure.

Nevertheless, the lawmaker’s charge could be seen as a subtle move to force the people to demand better representation from those they elected into office.

We, however, hope the honourable lawyer is not playing to the gallery in his bid to hoodwink Nigerians as the 2023 elections approach.

Sustainable progress can only be made if the country institutionalizes a culture of accountability and transparency in governance.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“This is the time for Nigerians to rally round the government. The (COVID-19) vaccines being introduced in the country are safe and effective. We must not play politics with vaccines; we must not play politics with the health of our neighbour; we must be on the same page whilst we also correct and do what you need to do in terms of your role in checking the government and holding their feet to the fire.”

Two other stories

2, Elumelu’s rhetorics

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, on December 9, lashed out at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), emphasising that their crushing fall from power is unavoidable in 2023.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the outgoing National Working Committee of the PDP in Abuja, Elumelu, among others, said: “I am happy that we have roundly shamed the APC and their agents…The APC has failed in governance and party administration and a crushing fall awaits it in 2023.”

Elumelu’s outburst is a rehash of his party position in the past and is typical of rhetorics usually associated with political parties in Nigeria and elsewhere.

Therefore, it is preposterous for Elumelu to state with certainty where the pendulum of victory will swing in 2023. For now, only time will tell.

3, Absentee lawmakers

On December 9, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, expressed disappointment over the high rate of absenteeism of House members saying, “I rise with due respect and all sense of responsibility and obligation as Leader of this very important House, to note rampant cases of bills being taken for Second Reading and eventually, the member is not on the floor to take it up.”

Doguwa’s observation is worrisome. The truancy exhibited by lawmakers has again brought to fore their lackadaisical attitude to the legislative processes.

It also confirms the belief in several quarters that people who have no business in the National Assembly have taken over the hallowed chamber while Nigerians are the major victims of this anomaly.

The House leadership should, as a matter of urgency check the ugly trend and wield the hammer when necessary. Perhaps, a good way to start would be to call out such errant members and sanctioned them appropriately.

If the leadership of the House attempts to sweep this under the carpet, it would be seen that it is indirectly endorsing a bad attitude. Nigerians are watching.

Answer: Femi Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila made the statement, on March 2023, while warning Nigerians against playing politics with COVID-19 vaccines. He made the statement in Abuja at the National Flag-off ceremony for COVID-19 vaccination. He is the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

