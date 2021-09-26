News
NASU blames Nigerian govt for strikes in varsities, polytechnics
The Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU) on Sunday blamed the Federal Government for the incessant strikes in the nation’s institutions.
The General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Abuja, accused the federal government of dishonesty following its refusal to implement agreements signed with the union in the past.
He said: “We have had to contend with the problem of government and employers of labour in our country abdicating their responsibility and refusing to honour signed agreements.
READ ALSO: NASU tags as ‘provocative’ plans by Nigerian govt to slash salaries
”It seems to a large extent that such actions are nothing, but a fire brigade approach on the part of the Federal Government to get striking workers back to work.
“They signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) and Memorandum of Agreements (MoAs) knowing they are not going to do anything to address the grievances of the unions. I am not sure the Federal Government even knows the number of MoUs and MoAs they have signed in recent times.”
