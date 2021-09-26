Katsina govt orders schools to reopen October 3

The Katsina State government on Sunday ordered schools across the state to resume academic activities on October 3.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr. Badamasi Lawal, gave the directive in a statement issued by the ministry’s spokesman, Sani Danjuma, in Katsina.

He said students on day and boarding schools would resumes classes on October 4.

READ ALSO: Three Kastina youths rewarded for tackling bandits

The schools were initially slated to resume on September 13, the government postponed the resumption to allow adjustments to the schools’ timetable.

The commissioner said the resumption was for the completion of 3rd term academic activities for the 2020/2021 session including in schools in areas rocked by insecurity.

Join the conversation

Opinions