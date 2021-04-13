 Nat'l Assembly aides protest non payment of 20 months salaries | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Nat’l Assembly aides protest non payment of 20 months salaries

Published

60 mins ago

on

2020 budget to be passed on November 28

The National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum on Tuesday, in Abuja protested the non-payment of their 20 months’ salary arrears.

Zebis Prince, who spoke on behalf of the protesting aides, said that since the inauguration of the 9th Assembly, their salary arrears were withheld by the management.

He said that the matter was referred to the House Services Committee with the mandate to among other things investigate the irregularities in the payment of legislative Aides.

He however said that the Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA) insisted on getting directives from the chairman of National Assembly Service Commission before payment of the arrears.

“We are disturbed that despite an express legislative resolution mandating the CNA to ensure payment three weeks after, the Chief Accounting Officer of NASS has chosen to hold us to ransom.

“The continued refusal of CNA to pay about 2,500 Aides their 2019 salary arrears have created a sharp division between Aides and the management,” he said

READ ALSO: Plateau Assembly extends tenure of four local councils’ caretaker committees

He said that having exhausted internal dispute resolution mechanism, the forum has resolved to pursue their grievances using all legitimate tools at their disposal

“So, we are presenting our demands to the Speaker of the House of representative, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, as the boss of our principal and the Senate President.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that some of the demands of the protesters included: implementation of minimum wage, duty tour allowances and training.

While addressing the forum, Gbajabiamila said that every labourer deserved his wages, adding that the NASS leadership were already looking into it.

“The wages owed since 2019 is not excusable, I will just ask that you are a little bit patient and a little understanding.

“I know that there is financial constraint but one thing I know is that, I will make sure that these things are resolved and your arrears paid.

“We appreciate you by bringing this peacefully into our attention,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 days ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports4 hours ago

Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Sports2 days ago

Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter

Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
Sports2 days ago

In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe

Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Sports3 days ago

Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico

Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Sports3 days ago

Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg

Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...

Latest Tech News

Latest2 hours ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Tech17 hours ago

Twitter to open first African office in Ghana

Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Latest1 day ago

Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
Latest2 days ago

P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement

P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
Latest3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...