Navy raids brothels, rescues 50 girls in Rivers

The Nigeria Navy has rescued 50 teenage girls and arrested three suspected sex traffickers during a major raid on two brothels in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Base Information Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Lt.-Cdr. Richard Iginla, paraded the suspects and victims before journalists on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

Iginla said the operation was carried out in collaboration with the Nigeria Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to him, the girls were rescued in the early hours of Saturday after a tip-off from NAPTIP.

The Navy officer said: “We got the intelligence from NAPTIP, who had been tracking the brothels that camped juveniles with some of them as young as 14 years of age.

“So, after NAPTIP shared intelligence with us, a joint team was set up and we immediately went into action to rescue the victims.

“At least 50 young girls forced into prostitution were rescued while three recruiters and operators of the brothels were arrested.”

Iginla said the facilities – Royal Brothel and Cool Breeze Brothel both located on Azikiwe Road in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt had been shut down.

He said that efforts had been intensified to arrest the leaders of the sex trafficking ring who recruits children from villages into prostitution.

He added: “Children are gifts from God, and we must do everything humanly possible to protect them from all forms of abuse and exploitation.

“The Nigeria Navy will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies to bring to justice criminal elements that traffic persons either on land or through the waterways.

“On conclusion of our investigation, the suspects and victims will be handed over to NAPTIP for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

