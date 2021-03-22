NCoS places N.2m bounty on inmate who escaped after Anambra attack | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Anambra has placed a N200, 000 bounty on one Chidi Nwankwo who was set free by members of his gang in Anambra State.

Gunmen had last Friday attacked an NCoS vehicle conveying some inmates to court and killed two officers.

The NCoS Spokesman, Francis Ekezie, who announced this in a statement in Awka on Monday, said the 46-year-old inmate who is standing trial at the Magistrate Court 2 after his brother whom he stood for as a guarantor in a trial escaped was forcefully released after the hoodlums killed the prison officials.

The statement read: “This is the face of the inmate whose gang members allegedly attacked the Nigerian Correctional Service escort vehicle on its way from the court at Nanka, Anambra State. He was forcefully released after the gang members killed the escort personnel and a police officer.

“Chidi Nwankwo is accused of assisting his brother, Anayo Nwankwo who was being tried for arson to escape. Anayo Nwankwo was said to have pretended to be ill when a prosecutor arraigned him for trial at the Magistrates Court 2, Nanka on March 8, 2021, prompting the Magistrate to release him for medical attention and Chidi stood as his guarantor.

“Eventually, Anayo escaped hence, Chidi, who stood in as his guarantor was arrested for aiding the escape of his brother.

“The State Controller of NCoS, Barr. Emmanuel Nwakeze, wishes to appeal to the good people of Anambra State and indeed all Nigerians to assist in recapturing the fugitive, Chidi Nwankwo. A cash prize of N200,000 awaits anyone with useful intelligence that can assist in his recapture.”

