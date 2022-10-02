NDLEA arrests ex-footballer, Brazil returnee for drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an ex-footballer, Emmanuel Okafor, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, for alleged cocaine trafficking.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Okafor was arrested on arrival from Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Addis Ababa.

He added that the suspect flew into the country on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Babafemi said the suspect had 1.4kg of cocaine concealed in the handles of his bags and in the top edges of the bags.

The spokesman said: “The 33-year-old indigene of Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State was arrested on September 26 after anti-narcotic officers unravelled where he concealed the illicit substance.

Read also:NDLEA sets ablaze 1.8 tons of cocaine recovered in Lagos warehouse

“During preliminary interview, Okafor said he was a footballer at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu FC, where he played for four seasons before leaving for Sri Lanka in 2014.

“The suspect said he moved to Brazil from Sri Lanka after playing for two seasons, but could not advance his football career in Brazil as he did not have official documents.

“Another Brazil returnee, Chinedu Ibeh, was also arrested on September 26 upon arrival at the Lagos airport from Sao Paulo, Brazil, also via Ethiopian Airlines.

“Ibeh hails from Ahiazu in Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo and was found to have concealed 3.2kg of Black Cocaine popularly known as ‘Lucci’ in false bottoms of his two bags.

“In his statement, he said he was to be paid N3.1 million on successful delivery of the drug in Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now