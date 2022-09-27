NDLEA sets ablaze 1.8 tons of cocaine recovered in Lagos warehouse

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday set ablaze 1.8 tons of cocaine recovered from a warehouse in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The NDLEA operatives on September 19 stormed the warehouse located at No. 6, Olukunola Street, Solebo Estate, Ikorodu, and confiscated the drugs.

At least five suspects, including a Jamaican, were arrested in the operation.

Following the seizure of the substance, which was regarded as the largest in NDLEA’s history, the agency immediately secured an order from the Federal High Court, Lagos, for public destruction of the consignment.

The Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, who witnessed the destruction of the illicit substance in Badagry area of the state, stressed that tougher time awaits drug barons and the cartels operating in the country if they failed to back out of their criminal trade and embrace legitimate ventures.

Marwa, who was represented at the forum by the agency’s Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, Mr. Sunday Joseph, put the value of the seized drugs at N194.8 billion.

He insisted that NDLEA would not succumb to the activities of illicit drug traffickers and addicts.

He said: “This speaks volume about the extent of the nefarious activities of the drug underworld,” he said, adding that this had made it imperative for Nigerians to continue to support NDLEA in its renewed war against illicit drugs.

“Out of this 1.8-ton seizure, 1,828 blocks of the cocaine will be crushed and set ablaze, while the remnant will be secured for purpose of prosecution of the suspects.

“The suspects were brought to witness the procedure and sign the certificate of destruction.”

Marwa assured Nigerians that the agency would proceed with the prosecution of those arrested in connection with the consignment.

“On this, the public can rest assured that NDLEA shall pursue the trial to a logical conclusion.

“Since January 25, 2021, when we commenced our offensive action against drug traffickers, NDLEA has secured record convictions.

“Presently, 2,904 drug offenders are serving various jail terms, while other cases are ongoing in court, which we are confident will end in positive results too,” the NDLEA chief added.

