NDLEA arrests fake policeman, soldier, 661 others during raids on drug joints

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a fake police officer, a soldier, and other 663 suspected drug traffickers and users during raids on various notorious drug joints in Lagos and other parts of the country.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, also confirmed the arrest of a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and seizure of illicit drugs weighing 153,256.876 kilograms.

According to Babafemi, the NDLEA operatives and soldiers raided the notorious drug haven at Akala in the Mushin area of Lagos State on October 15 and arrested 27 suspects.

He added that various drugs such as cocaine, heroin, tramadol, Rohypnol, and cannabis weighing 2,463.876 kilogrammes were seized during the raid.

READ ALSO:NDLEA arrests two suspected suppliers of drugs, communication equipment to bandits in Kaduna

The operatives also arrested six persons during a raid at drug joints in Ojo and Maryland areas of the state while different quantities of the drugs were also seized.

This followed another raid on Alhaji Lasisi Street in Idi-Oro, Mushin as well as Okota in the Oshodi-Isolo area of the state during which 12 suspects were arrested and over 165 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs recovered.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA operatives intercepted one Williams Esuabom along Ore- Shagamu expressway with 562.5kg Cannabis being conveyed in a Toyota Sienna bus.

The spokesman said: “Narcotic officers in a joint operation with soldiers raided Lafia park in Benue State where six suspects including a youth corps member, Paul Ndubuisi were arrested with different quantities of drugs.

“This followed the arrest of a suspected fake soldier, Abel John along Apir- Makurdi-Aliade road with 3.5kg cannabis on Wednesday 13th October.

“In a similar vein, a suspected fake Assistant Superintendent of Police, Joshua Yusuf, who claimed to be serving in Kano, was arrested along Gwagwalada expressway while conveying 45.5 kilogrammes of cannabis to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now