NDLEA arrests notorious drug dealer in Sokoto

A notorious drug dealer who had been on the watch list of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for 10 years has been arrested by the Sokoto State command of the anti-narcotics agency alongside 18 other drug dealers.

The Sokoto State Commander of the agency, Mr. Yakubu Kibo, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday, adding that the suspects were arrested in February.

According to him, the command made a total seizure of 141.534kg of illicit drugs during the month.

The drugs seized by the NDLEA included 134.12kg of cannabis sativa and psychotropic substances – tramadol, diazepam and pentazocine injection.

He said: “We arrested a very notorious cannabis sativa dealer in the state, Madam Queen, from Raymond Village.

“Madam Queen has been on our watch list for the past 10 years and on the 28th of February, she was arrested alongside her sales boy.

“This time around, it was not limited to cannabis sativa, she is now a multi-illicit drug dealer. Apart from the cannabis we seized from her, other drugs including pentazocine injection were also found with her.”

Kibo also disclosed that pentazocine is a dangerous injection on level “A” in prohibited drugs worldwide.

