Metro
NDLEA arrests woman who trafficked 296,000 tabs Of illicit drugs with multiple identities
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 36-year-old lady, Chioma Afam, who uses multiple identities and wears a hijab to evade security scrutiny for drug trafficking.
Chioma was arrested by the NDLEA in Benue State along with her partner, Peace Chidinma Caleb, 22, for trying to smuggle a total of 296,000 tablets of Diazepam and Exol-5 from Onitsha, Anambra state to Gombe state.
This was contained in a statement issued by Femi Babafemi, the Director, Media & Advocacy NDLEA Headquarters in Abuja.
Chioma was said to use aliases such as Amina, Uzoamaka, and Ifunaya to cover her criminal activities.
She was arrested on Saturday 17th July 2021, along with the 22-year-old Peace who also wears a hijab as a cover for her nefarious activities during routine checks and profiling of inward vehicles into Makurdi, the Benue state capital.
Their vehicle coming from Onitsha, Anambra State was intercepted along Makurdi – Alliade road while heading to Gombe State via Makurdi.
READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests drug baron, recovers 548,000 Tramadol tablets in Anambra
A search of their vehicle led to the discovery of 43kilograms of Diazepam and 33kg of Exol-5, both weighing 76 kilograms with a total of Two Hundred and Ninety-Six Thousand (296,000) tablets packed in four large ‘Ghana must go’ bags.
Curiously, the two interstate drug traffickers have rebuffed efforts to take pictures with the exhibits without wearing their hijab.
Reacting to the two seizures and arrests, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Buba Marwa, commended the commanders, officers, and men of the Benue State Command of the Agency for their efforts to ensure that no illicit substance is allowed to pass through their areas of responsibility under whatever guise or cover to destroy the lives of innocent Nigerians in other parts of the country.
“For us in NDLEA, a kilogram of illicit drug seized by our gallant and courageous officers across the country is a kilogram less what is available on the streets and in our communities and that is why we’ll continue to encourage all our officers and men to continue to give their best in our pursuit of the mandate President Muhammadu Buhari has given us”, Gen. Marwa stated in Abuja.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....