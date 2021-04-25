 NDLEA intercepts heroin, khat worth N10bn at Lagos, Kano airports | Ripples Nigeria
NDLEA intercepts heroin, khat worth N10bn at Lagos, Kano airports

Published

2 hours ago

on

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have seized consignments of heroin and khat with a street value of N10billion.

Khat is a stimulant which causes excitement, loss of appetite, and euphoria.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the drugs were intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, respectively.

According to him, during cargo examination at Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) Import Shed at the Lagos airport, a freight agent presented a cargo brought by an Ethiopian Airline from South Africa.

He said: “The officers subsequently conducted a search of the cargo, during which a suspected brownish substance was discovered concealed inside a red bag popularly called Ghana-must-go.

“During a preliminary interview of the suspect, it was gathered that another freight agent sub-contracted the clearing job to him.

READ ALSO: NDLEA intercepts drugs hidden in statue of Mary, auto parts in Lagos

“Eventually, six suspects have so far been arrested in follow up operations, while the substance had tested positive for heroin with a total weight of 24.05kg.

“Another consignment in the consolidated cargo also proved to be methamphetamine with a weight of 1.25kg, bringing the total weight of illicit drugs seized in the cargo to 25.3kg.

“In a similar development, the NDLEA Command in Kano has also intercepted and seized a consignment at its cargo shed meant for export to Manchester, United Kingdom.

“The sample of the suspected substance in the consignment was sent for laboratory analysis and the result came out positive for Khat, weighing 36kg.

“This brings the total weight of illicit drugs seized at the two international airports to 61.3kg.”

