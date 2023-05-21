NDLEA intercepts Meth worth N567m at Lagos airport, arrests suspected drug lord

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a large consignment of methamphetamine concealed in powdered custard containers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the consignment weighing 30.10 kilograms with a street value of N567million was detected by the agency’s operatives at the SAHCO export shed inside the airport on Tuesday.

He added that the operatives arrested a freight agent, Nwobodo Chidiebere, and one Chioma Lucy Akuta in a follow-up operation while the suspect behind the shipment, Charles Chinedu Ezeh, was picked up at Sotel Suites in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos on May 18.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests businessmen for ingesting 193 pellets of cocaine in Abuja

The spokesman said: “Ezeh told the NDLEA operatives he is a businessman and deals in articles in Onitsha, Anambra State. But investigations revealed he lived with his wife and children in London until 10th December 2022 when he fled to Nigeria after his involvement in a drug-related offence in the United Kingdom.

“Although the suspect claimed he has been living in hotels since his return to Nigeria last December, operatives however located his mansion at No. 1 Hawawu Abikan Street, Lekki, on Friday, May 19 where a search was conducted and his travel and property documents among others were recovered.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now