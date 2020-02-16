NFF vows to get Yobo coaching qualifications at highest level

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has vowed to do all it can to make sure newly-appointed assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Joseph Yobo, succeeds.

Yobo was last Wednesday appointed to work with Gernot Rohr in the senior men’s national team as a replacement for Imama Amapakabo.

Although there had been criticisms in some quarters over the fact Yobo is inexperienced in his new role, the football body says it took the decision in good faith.

Speaking to Punch on Sunday, Amaju Pinnick, President of the NFF, likened Yobo to late Steohen Keshi, who is arguably the most admired indigenous coach of the Super Eagles.

“The NFF is very excited with his (Yobo’s) appointment and will take it as a responsibility to ensure that he gets the requisite (coaching) qualifications at the highest level,” said Pinnick.

“That’s how Stephen Keshi started. Who says Yobo can’t be the next Nigerian to win the the AFCON as player and coach?”

Replying critics who have continued to point out that Yobo has no coaching license, Pinnick clarified that according to FIFA rules, only the head coach and first assistant coach are mandated to have licenses.

“Yobo is not the first assistant coach,” he added.

“The idea is that we want to nurture and condition him to provide leadership and mentorship for the young team, using the Nigerian factor, which Gernot (Rohr) cannot provide.

“He’s played for some of Europe’s big clubs, won the AFCON and he is one of our most-capped players ever. So, we should back him to succeed.”

Yobo, who was captain during his playing days, is expected to join the technical crew of the team as they begin the race for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification next month.

