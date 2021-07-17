 Ngige cautions IPOB against linking him with Kanu's re-arrest | Ripples Nigeria
Ngige cautions IPOB against linking him with Kanu’s re-arrest

1 hour ago

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has cautioned the prescribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to stop linking him with the re-arrest of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement on Saturday issued by his Media Office in Abuja, the Minister described the statement by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, attempting to link him with the arrest of Kanu as deceitful, mischievous, and wicked.

According to Ngige, as the chief labour officer, he lacked the time to involve himself in security and diplomatic issues, saying it was clearly within the mandate of the Nigerian Security and National Intelligence Agencies.

He maintained that IPOB and its spokesperson know him (Ngige) very well as a man who calls “a spade a spade” and has no room for “equivocation or speaking from both sides of the mouth” since his days as the Governor of Anambra State.

READ ALSO: IPOB accuses Wike, Obiano, Ngige of conspiracy against Kanu

The statement read: “Ngige is occupied, involved and engrossed with his duties as the Labour and Employment Minister, member of Federal Cabinet Committee for Economic Recovery and member of the Economic Sustainability Committee constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari, which is headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with the mandate to tackle the challenges and fallouts of COVID-19 and the post-COVID-19 era.

“It is therefore unthinkable that somebody with grey matter in his brain, except if he is hallucinating like the IPOB spokesman, could accuse a very busy Minister like Senator Ngige of being part of a ‘conspiracy’ for the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.”

