NGX: Zenith Bank among top gainers as investors lose N18.6bn

The Nigerian stock market resumed trading this week, the market capitalisation dropping by -0.06 percent on Monday.

This brought down the equity capitalization by N18.6 billion from N26.78 trillion posted last Friday to N26.76 trillion on Monday.

Similarly the All-Share Index crashed from 49,664.07 to 49,629.43 after eight hours of trading today.

Investors traded 210.83 million shares valued at N2.18 billion in 4,122 deals on Monday.

This fell short of the 750.28 million shares worth N5.30 billion traded by shareholders in 4,076 deals last week.

Neimeth led the gainers’ chart with N0.13kobo to rise from N1.40kobo to N1.53kobo per share.

Unity Bank gained 4.65 percent to move from N0.43kobo to N0.45kobo per share.

FCMB’s share value was up by N0.14kobo to end trading with N3.49kobo from N3.35kobo per share.

Zenith Bank gained N0.45kobo to close at N21.70kobo, above its opening price of N21.25kobo per share.

Transcorp share price was up by by 0.93 percent to move from N1.07 kobo to N1.07 kobo per share.

Presco topped the losers’ table after shedding N15.80kobo to drop from N158.40kobo to N142.60kobo per share.

Multiverse share price dropped by N0.19kobo to end trading at N2.25kobo from N2.44kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel lost 5.51 percent to end trading with N1.20kobo from N1.27kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar share dropped from N16.70kobo to N16 per share after losing N0.70kobo during trading.

Jaiz Bank lost 3.30 percent to drop from N0.91kobo to N0.88kobo per share.

ETranzact led the day’s trading with 52.55 million shares valued at N119.83 million.

FBN Holdings sold 23.08 million shares worth N249.78 million.

UBA followed with 21.89 million shares valued at N153.48 million

GTCO traded 15.51 million shares worth N315.91 million, while Transcorp traded 12.74 million valued at N13.71 million.

