Niger govt mourns professor who died of covid-19, as total number of infections hit 10

May 15, 2020
Many have been thrown into mourning in Niger State after the State Government announced the death of a Professor of Veterinary Medicine at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Bello Agaie.

The demise of Prof. Agaie was made known in a statement issued on Thursday night by Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Abubakar Sani, who informed that the late Agaie died of COVID-19.

“Governor Abubakar Sani of Niger State has revealed that so far ten (10) persons have been confirmed positive for coronavirus out of 202 samples collected and tested.

“Meanwhile, Niger State has lost a Professor of Veterinary Medicine, Professor Bello Agaie of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University to COVID-19.

“He prayed that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings and grants him Aljannatu Firdausi,” the statement issued by Sani read on Twitter.

The announcement came days after the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, said that the state government would liaise with the Association of Fashion Designers to embark on mass production of face masks to check the spread of coronavirus.

The governor, who disclosed at a media briefing in Minna, said because of the difficulties in procuring the mask and its high cost, the government had liaised with tailors to commence mass production of face masks for easy purchase.

