Nigeria can't progress with current level of corruption —Ganduje | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigeria can’t progress with current level of corruption —Ganduje
Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed concerns over the level of corruption in Nigeria, which according to him, would not allow the country to progress.
The Governor said this during his speech at the inauguration of an eight-man Anti-Corruption Strategy Steering Committee on Thursday.
Ganduje, who was represented by SSG Alhaji Usman Alhaji at the event, noted the state government had accorded all necessary support to PCACC in the fight against graft.
“Believe me, we don’t need to say that corruption in this country is killing all of us. The truth of the matter is that we will never develop or progress with this level of corruption in this country,” he said.
Read also: Ganduje warns of imminent disintegration of APC ahead of 2023 polls
“I want to say that this committee is one of the most important committees we will inaugurate. My reason is that this organisation has a dual role and responsibility.
“Its first role is of course public complaints. That means, people with some complaints could lodge it at the commission, get it sorted out and resolved amicably. This is not what you can call a crime.
“On the other hand, anti-corruption is of course a fight against crime, which means, the double role should not be misconstrued or lost, that is the fight against a crime.
“So, I urge the committee to bring out the strategies whereby the people of Kano State would have the benefit of hope to complain when the need arises, and get amicable settlement.
“Whether it is against the government or government officials, the complaints could be looked into and sorted out.”
