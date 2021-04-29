PDP youths storm party office, renew call for sack of embattled Secondus | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP youths storm party office, renew call for sack of embattled Secondus
The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday renewed calls for the sack of the party’s embattled national chairman, Uche Secondus.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that there have been calls by different organs of the party, and a number of chieftains who have been agitating that Secondus be removed from office for different reasons.
There have also been allegations of financial mismanagement made against him.
The PDP youths who carried various placards in protest of the leadership of the party’s national chairman, lamented what they described as his appalling leadership of the opposition party.
The protest by the youths led to the partial disruption of the party’s National Executive Council meetings which was ongoing at the time they stormed the party’s Abuja secretariat, Wadata Plaza.
Read also: PDP youths kick as Gov Makinde moves to return Gbenga Daniel to the party
The youths caried different placards bearing various inscriptions like “Secondus must go”, “Secondus has failed”, “PDP needs a vibrant leader, not Secondus “, even as they demanded the immediate sack of the National Chairman.
Although the party’s leadership delegated a delegation to dialogue with the protesters, they insisted that the current leadership of the party under Secondus could not take them to victory in 2023.
The protesters further called for the immediate dissolution of the Prince Uche Secondus-led board and for the chairman to be replaced with a vibrant young person, or a person who was favourable inclined towards the youths, to ensure that the PDP put up a vibrant opposition in the forthcoming general elections.
