‘Nigeria has gone from failed state to global threat’ —Ex-Gov Duke

Former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, has described Nigeria as a country that has moved from being a failed state to a global threat.

Duke who was a keynote speaker at the Front Foot Media Initiative’s roundtable discussion held in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Saturday, lamented that the Nigerian system had been completely corrupted and stressed that no political party could get the country out of its current state.

The former governor also lampooned the Nigerian media which he said had lost its grip on holding the government of the day accountable, a situation he blamed on politicians having directly or indirectly taken over ownership of media organisations.

READ ALSO:Ex-Gov Duke says Buhari govt disconnected from reality, explains president’s worst problem

“The rot in the country is so deep that even trying to do the right thing is odd to many people.

“The only hope we can have is judicial reform. Judicial reform is more pertinent than political reform. One of the weaknesses in our nation is the justice system. Without justice, you will have no peace and unity,” Duke lamented.

“The system is so endemically corrupted; no political party can get us out of the rot. None of the politicians I see today can help us out of this.

“Nigeria has gone beyond a failed state; we are now becoming a global threat because we have the capacity to go anywhere,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now