News
Nigeria prosecuted 1,500 terrorism cases in seven years – Malami
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Thursday the Federal Government has prosecuted 1,500 terrorism cases in the last seven-and-half years.
Malami stated this during the 17th Edition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration Scorecard Series in Abuja.
The AGF noted that 3,000 terrorism cases had been profiled to date with 1,500 prosecuted and 397 persons convicted by courts.
He said: “We are also coordinating the next phase of terrorism-related trials in collaboration with the Federal High Court, the Legal Aid Council, and the Defence Headquarters.”
Malami revealed that suspects of various crimes apart from terrorism had also been prosecuted.
He added: “A total of 7,000 cases involving various offences including maritime, armed robbery, vandalisation of electrical equipment and pipelines, financial matters, cybercrime, kidnapping and anti-corruption have been successfully prosecuted.
“Furthermore, a robust interface has been developed between my office and LEA for synergy and good working relationship in the area of arrest, investigations, as well as Case Management, also as part of efforts to enhance prosecution of cases.
“The ministry is currently remodelling structures at the Wawa Cantonment, Kainji, to accommodate eight courtrooms, judges’ chambers, living accommodation, Lawyers’ dressing room and conveniences to make them conducive for judges, witnesses as well as defendants.
“The need to have a permanent structure arose on the account of the fact that before now, what is obtainable in terms of Book Haram and terrorism cases was an ad-hoc arrangement.”
