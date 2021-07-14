Nigeria to deploy robots, artificial intelligence in crime-fighting – Senate

=Nigeria will henceforth deploy robots and artificial intelligence in fighting crime in the country.

Consequently the Federal Government has established a centre where such initiatives would be used for fighting crime in Nigeria.

The Senate disclosed this during the consideration of a report titled: “The spate of growing insecurity in Nigeria,” presented by the Chairman of its Joint Committee on Legislative Compliance and Communications, Adelere Oriolowo, at plenary.

In his presentation, Oriowo said the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) registration exercise initiated by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy which makes the provision of the National Identity Number (NIN) compulsory has reduced tremendously the use of phones by kidnappers for negotiations.

He added that the successes recorded in the SIM registration were messed up by the process that registered SIM card owners across the country.

This, according to him made the ministry to get the Presidency to approve the suspension of SIM cards sales and the merger of SIMS to the NINs of their respective owners.

He also revealed that 23 Emergency Communication Centres using the 112 code have been commissioned with an additional 12 almost ready for commissioning.

Oriowo said: “The goal, according to the Minister, is to have at least one Emergency Communication Centre in every state of the federation by the first quarter of 2022.

“The Emergency Communication Centres are supposed to be multipurpose centres for emergencies and platforms for Nigerians to access and connect to relevant institutions like the Fire Service, National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) and the police as well as other security agencies.”

