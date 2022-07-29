Nigerian Army appoints new GOCs, redeploys Generals to fight insurgency

The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of new principal officers and the redeployment of some Generals in a bid to rejuvenate the military and create new strategies in the fight against insurgency in the country.

A statement on Friday by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has already approved the ‘shakeup’ “in an effort to reposition the Nigerian Army for operational efficiency and proficiency”.

The shakeup includes the appointments of General Officers Commanding (GOCs) of various formations, senior officers of command, instructional and staff officers across different units in the country.

Part of the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria reads:

“Those affected in the redeployment released on Thursday 28 July 2022, include some Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, General Officers Commanding, Corps Commanders, Commandants of training institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding Officers, amongst others.

“Some of the senior officers appointed as General Officers Commanding (GOCs) are Major General UT Musa from Headquarters 81 Division to Headquarters 82 Division appointed GIC; Major General TA Lagbaja from Headquarters 82 Division to Headquarters 1 Division and appointed GOC; Major General OC Ajunwa from Nigeria Defence Section Brasilia to HQ 81 Division and appointed GOC; Major General AS Chinade redeployed from Depot Nigerian Army to Headquarters 2 Division and appointed GOC.

Read also: Nigerian Army appoints new PSOs, field commanders, others

“The newly appointed Army Headquarters Principal Staff Officers include Maj Gen OW Ali, from Headquarters Command Army Records to Army Headquarters Department of Army Administration and appointed Chief of Administration (Army); Maj Gen S Muhammed, from Defence Headquarters to Department of Army Standards and Evaluation and appointed Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation (Army).

“Major General JA Ataguba from Army Headquarters Department of Army Standards and Evaluation to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director Peace Keeping Operations; Major General AA Adesope from Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps to Defence Headquarters and appointed Chief of Defence Accounts and Budget; Major General US Mohammed from Army Headquarters Department of Administration to Nigerian Army Resource Centre and appointment Senior Research Fellow, among others.

“The Chief of Army Staff has directed all the newly appointed senior officers to redouble their effort and commitment to duty in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the nation, as they assume their new appointments.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now