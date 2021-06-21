News
Nigerian govt approves N18bn take-off grant for new varsities
The Federal Government has approved the release of N18 billion as take-off grant for new universities in the country.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sunday Echono, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Monday in Abuja, said the release of the take-off grant was a follow up on President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise on the establishment of Universities of Technology and Health Sciences in the country.
The permanent secretary said four existing universities of technology in Yola, Akure, Owerri and Minna would be upgraded while two additional universities would be established in Jigawa and Akwa-Ibom States.
He said: “You will recall that when the President sought the people’s mandate for the office of the President in 2015, he promised to establish an apex national institute of technology in Abuja with six satellite universities of technology in each of the six geo-political zones.
READ ALSO: NUC grants licenses to 20 new private varsities
“After a comprehensive review of the policy by key stakeholders in the education sector, it was resolved that the four existing universities of technology located in Yola, Akure, Owerri, and Minna be upgraded while two additional universities of technology to be located in Jigawa and Akwa-Ibom States.
“Similarly, a National Institute of Technology would be established in Abuja to serve essentially as a postgraduate centre devoted to research and innovation, drawing the best graduates from the six universities of technology as well as other graduates from reputable universities within and outside Nigeria.”
