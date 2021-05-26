 Nigerian govt has not returned Ibori's £4.2m to Delta,’ Accountant-General backtracks | Ripples Nigeria
Nigerian govt has not returned Ibori’s £4.2m to Delta,’ Accountant-General backtracks

1 hour ago

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation said on Wednesday night the £4.2 million recovered from ex-Delta State Governor, James Ibori, has not been returned to the state government.

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, had said on Tuesday the Federal Government has returned the looted funds to the Delta State government.

However, in a statement titled: “Re: £4.2m Ibori loot: Putting the records straight,” issued by its Director of Information, Press and Public Relations, Henshaw Ogubike, the OAGF said the issue of the returned loot has not been properly resolved.

The statement read: “The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation wishes to put the records straight regarding the widely circulated media report on the £4.2m Ibori loot.

READ ALSO: Why Nigerian govt returned £4.2m Ibori loot to Delta State —Accountant-General

“The issue of the £4.2m Ibori loot has not been properly resolved. The money is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken. For now, no money has been returned to Delta State.

“This explanation is without prejudice to the proceedings at the public hearing that took place yesterday during which the AGF was only making general comments about recoveries relating to state governments. This is the true position as regards the £4.2m Ibori loot.”

