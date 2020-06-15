Nigerian govt has received N1.69b in COVID-19 donations –AGF

The Federal Government received a total sum of N1.69 billion as COVID-19 eradication support donations from April 1 to May 31.

The Director of Information, Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the donations were received through designated commercial bank accounts and the Central Bank of Nigeria/Treasury Single Account (CBN/TSA).

He recalled that the federal government, through the OAGF opened accounts with some commercial banks, through which the donations could be made.

According to him, this was in addition to the CBN/TSA account, to ensure effective and efficient coordination and management of the funds.

He said a breakdown of the N1.69 billion received from the inception of accounts indicated that N792.12 million was received from April 1 to May 8.

Ogubuike, however, noted that the details of the N792.12 million received from April 1 to May 8, had earlier been made public.

The director added that N897.64 million was received from May 9 to May 31.

