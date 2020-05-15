Nigerian govt has received N792m in form of donations to fight COVID-19 –PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said Friday the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), had received N792 million as donations to tackle the virus.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja.

He said: “The OAGF has published the details of inflow into the FGN COVID-19 Eradication Support Accounts.

“As at May 14th, N792 million was credited to the Treasury Single Account from various sources.”

The SGF commended the sacrifices of some ordinary Nigerians typified by some of the donations which were as low N100, meaning that they came from the purest of hearts.

He expressed PTF’s appreciation to several groups that had been supportive in the discharge of its mandate.

“We must recognise the support of the Nigeria Police, the armed forces, the intelligence community and the para-military services in maintaining security, carrying out enforcement and staying in the frontlines always,” he added.

Mustapha lauded the Nigeria Air Force for providing the logistics that made it easy for surveillance.

He also commended the Lagos Chapter of the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) for making hotels available to the Lagos State government for use as isolation centres.

“Similarly, we recognize some airlines such as Dana, AERO Contractors, and Bristow Helicopters for the support provided in the movement of logistics and supplies,” Mustapha concluded.

