Nigerian govt issues COVID-19 protocols for those travelling to China, Europe

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has directed all intending travellers to China to obtain a COVID-19 negative test certificate before leaving the country.

Babandede, who gave the directive in a statement issued by the NIS spokesman, Sunday James, said all intending travellers to the Asian nation were expected to take a Nucleic Acid test three days before departure.

The directive, according to him, took effect from September 1.

The NIS chief said Chinese citizens are to apply for “Green Health Codes” with “HS” mark, while other foreign nationals including Nigerians are to complete the health declaration forms.

He added that foreign nationals travelling to China and Chinese citizens must submit COVID-19 negative test certificate to the Chinese Embassy or Consulate in Nigeria for issuance of required clearance for their journey to the country.

“Non-resident Nigerians in Europe and North America are to avoid transiting France pending the lifting of travel restrictions due to COVID-19. Transit passengers to Europe and North America transiting through Paris must endeavour to present a valid permanent resident permit for their final destination and COVID-19 negative test certificate to enable them to gain entry into France,” Babandede said.

