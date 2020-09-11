Latest Metro

Police dismisses 11 officers in Imo

September 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Imo State Police Command has dismissed 11 police officers in the state for alleged corruption.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, who disclosed this in a radio programme in Owerri, said 19 others were being investigated for gross misconduct.

He said the dismissed policemen were found to have indulged in acts considered to be contrary the Force ethics.

The police commissioner added that the acts were against the Force rule of engagements.

READ ALSO: Police dismisses, arraigns officer who killed female corps member

Akinmoyede said: “As of the last count, 11 officers have been dismissed from the force with about 19 being investigated in Imo State. They were found to have engaged in acts that damaged the image of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Acts, like impersonation, extortion, and demand for money from people through bank transfers and so on.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */