Police arrests pastor over alleged killing of native doctor in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of a pastor, Uchenna Chukwuma, who allegedly killed a native doctor in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the victim was a 60-year-old Oliver Ugwu of Umusiome village, near Onitsha.

He said the suspect allegedly killed the native doctor with a machete on September 3.

Mohammed said: “The suspect, who hails from Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State, claimed during interrogation that he was sent by God to kill the native doctor.

“The suspect further alleged that the victim was disturbing him spiritually and had not allowed him to progress financially.”

